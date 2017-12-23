Real Madrid vs Barcelona transfer battle as Florentino Perez looks to hijack deal that is practically done, could be good news for Manchester United

Real Madrid could hijack a major Barcelona transfer

Florentino Perez reportedly has something big up his sleeve

The Madrid chief wants to beat Barca to the signing of Antoine Griezmann

READ MORE: Griezmann devises plan to ensure he seals Barcelona transfer over Man Utd

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly eager to seal the transfer of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann from under the noses of rivals Barcelona.

The two clubs meet in El Clasico today, with Real hosting Barca at the Bernabeu for the first time in La Liga this season.

Still, some big transfer news could now be in store on the day of the game, with Diario Gol claiming Perez is looking to hijack Griezmann’s move to the Nou Camp.

The France international has been strongly linked with the Catalan giants and Diario Gol claim they are confident they have secured his signing for next season.

That won’t be enough to put off Perez, however, with the report claiming he feels it’s still worth trying to lure Griezmann to the Bernabeu and ruin Barcelona’s transfer plans.

The Sun also linked Manchester United with the 26-year-old earlier this season, though their report also suggested Gareth Bale could be on their radar.

It may well be that Griezmann would be being eyed up as an ideal replacement for Bale in Real’s attacking midfield department.

The Wales international has not looked at his best of late and Griezmann would surely be an upgrade for manager Zinedine Zidane.

Even if United miss out on Griezmann, his move to Real could benefit the Red Devils if they continue to pursue Bale as another option in that part of the pitch.