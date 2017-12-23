Jose Mourinho eyes Mino Raiola client as bargain transfer for problem position for Manchester United

Manchester United are eyeing up another exciting talent for their attack

According to reports, Jose Mourinho is considering a raid for Ajax wonderkid Justin Kluivert

The 18-year-old could be a cheap signing in that problem area for United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly looking into the transfer of Ajax wonderkid Justin Kluivert to solve his problems in attack, according to Yahoo Sport.

The Netherlands Under-21 international looks one of most exciting young prospects coming through at the moment, and has contributed five goals and two assists to Ajax’s cause this season.

The youngster could be a fine investment for the future as he looks destined for a great career at the top level, similar to his father Patrick Kluivert, who also broke through for Ajax at a young age.

Yahoo Sport also link United with an interest in Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, and it seems clear a big-name signing in that position is a priority for the Red Devils.

Mourinho’s side haven’t looked at their best in some big games this season, lacking spark in the final third as Romelu Lukaku has looked an increasingly isolated figure up front.

The Daily Mirror have also linked United with Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, while the Sun have reported on Mourinho approaching Antoine Griezmann and Gareth Bale.

United fans would surely be happy with any of those, but Yahoo Sport claim Kluivert could be one of the cheaper options on the market.

The teenager is also represented by agent Mino Raiola, who has a number of clients at Old Trafford, such as Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.