Rio Ferdinand WAG: Hottest pics of Manchester United legend’s girlfriend Kate Wright

Rio Ferdinand WAG Kate Wright has some hot pics on social media

The Manchester United legend seems happy in his new relationship

Here’s our Kate Wright gallery of her hottest bikini pics and more

SEE ALSO: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain WAG: Liverpool star and girlfriend Perrie Edwards go Christmas shopping

Rio Ferdinand WAG Kate Wright is popping up more all the time on social media as she seems settled in a happy relationship with the Manchester United legend.

The pair got together earlier this year and seem to make a fine celebrity super couple, with Wright also surely one of the hottest WAGs in the football scene at the moment.

But don’t take our word for it, here’s a selection of her best pictures, including some raunchy bikini snaps showing off her incredible figure…