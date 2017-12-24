Arsenal superstar wants to kill himself and is on the brink of suicide, fans distraught with the news

An Arsenal star has opened up on his battle with depression and how he has been on the brink of suicide.

Emmanuel Eboue played for Arsenal between 2004-2011 and was always regarded as a fan favourite.

The star has battled with divorce as-well as losing close family members in recent years.

READ ALSO: Arsenal to beat Liverpool to Dutch wonderkid as Emirates scouts meet with star

Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue has revealed how he has been on the brink of suicide following a traumatic few years.

In an exclusive interview with the Mirror the Ivorian discussed how a divorce took him from earning millions every month to being completely broke.

The former Arsenal full-back also opened up about how he struggled to cope with the loss of his grandfather and child in a traumatic few years.

Eboue quickly established himself as a fan favourite upon arriving at Arsenal in 2004 from Beveren and was often regarded as having a great sense of humour and could always be seen joking around with team-mates.

The star also went on to play for the huge Turkish side Galatasaray between 2011-2015.

Eboue’s brave account has shown so many how you can never fully understand what an individual is going through. His move to go public with his demons will inevitably help many to understand and grasp their own struggles.

The star’s revealing interview has understandably provoked a serious reaction from football fans across the globe. Fans took to twitter to pay homage to Eboue in these difficult times for the star.

This is so sad. Keep you’re head up Eboue and fight through this. You will emerge stronger and a better person. https://t.co/dlYEw2a1q7 — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) December 23, 2017

Poor Eboue ? -Suffering from mental health.

-Wife won all his assets/money

-Finessed by dodgy accountants@Arsenal help our boy Eboue out. https://t.co/wtDzUQqiPm — Dekkaaahhh (@DekaDMichael11) December 23, 2017