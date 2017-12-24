Arsenal superstar wants to kill himself and is on the brink of suicide, fans distraught with the news

Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue has revealed how he has been on the brink of suicide following a traumatic few years.

In an exclusive interview with the Mirror the Ivorian discussed how a divorce took him from earning millions every month to being completely broke.

The former Arsenal full-back also opened up about how he struggled to cope with the loss of his grandfather and child in a traumatic few years.

Eboue quickly established himself as a fan favourite upon arriving at Arsenal in 2004 from Beveren and was often regarded as having a great sense of humour and could always be seen joking around with team-mates.

The star also went on to play for the huge Turkish side Galatasaray between 2011-2015.

Eboue’s brave account has shown so many how you can never fully understand what an individual is going through. His move to go public with his demons will inevitably help many to understand and grasp their own struggles.

The star’s revealing interview has understandably provoked a serious reaction from football fans across the globe. Fans took to twitter to pay homage to Eboue in these difficult times for the star.

