Arsenal to beat Liverpool to Dutch wonderkid as Emirates scouts meet with star

Arsenal are on course to beat Liverpool to the signing of a Dutch wonderkid after that star was the subject of a tug of war between the two clubs.

Both Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger were keen on bringing Alessio Da Cruz to their respected clubs.

Arsenal officials have recently met the star allowing the Gunners to take the pole position in the transfer battle against Liverpool.

Da Cruz currently pays for the Italian side Novara where he has captured the interest of some of world football’s biggest clubs after fine form this season.

The 20-year-old has registered five goals in 18 appearances this season and is often deployed as a wide player.

A report from the Sun has stated that Emirates officials recently met with Da Cruz to discuss his future promoting the star’s likelihood to leave for the Gunners increasing at an alarming rate.

This could of-ourse be sweet revenge for Arsene Wenger and Arsenal after their disappointing summer. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain swapped the red of Arsenal for the red of Liverpool this summer leaving a sour taste in the mouths of many Arsenal fans.

It appears however that Arsenal will have the next major win between the two clubs in the transfer market as they look to steal Da Cruz from underneath Jurgen Klopp’s nose.