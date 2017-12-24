Bad news for Liverpool as key star is ruled out of boxing day clash vs Swansea

A key Liverpool star has been ruled out of Liverpool’s boxing day clash with Swansea.

Jurgen Klopp revealed that the star will definitely not feature for Liverpool this week.

Jordan Henderson has been ruled out after picking up an injury with Arsenal on Friday night.

Jordan Henderson has been ruled out of Liverpool’s clash with Swansea on boxing day by Jurgen Klopp.

Sky Sports have reported Klopp as stating: “The problem is that Hendo will not feature for sure, he is out.”

Henderson had to leave the Emirates after just ten minutes on Friday night and received prolonged treatment on and off the pitch from the Liverpool medical team.

Given that Liverpool’s captain is definitely out of the boxing day clash with Swansea it will perhaps allow the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlian an opportunity to start in the heart of the Liverpool midfield.

Further, James Milner is likely to captain Klopp’s side in place of Henderson having done so when he replaced Henderson against Arsenal on Friday night.

Liverpool go into their clash with Swansea in free-flowing goalscoring form with Mohammed Salah having already registered twenty goals in all competitions for the club since signing in the summer.

Liverpool currently sit in fourth place whereas Swansea are routed to the bottom of the table in 20th.