Liverpool to sign Premier League superstar in January, £70m deal has already been agreed

Liverpool are on the verge of completing a £70m deal for a Premier League star.

The star could arrive in January with the deal reported to have already been agreed.

Virgil van Dijk looks set to leave Southampton for Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk is set to complete a move from Southampton to Liverpool in January.

A report today from the Daily Star has stated that a deal in the region of £70m has already been agreed between Liverpool and Southampton.

The news comes after a year of speculation linking the Dutch defender with a move to Anfield.

It appears that Jurgen Klopp may get to see his christmas wish come true if the defender truly is on course to finally complete a deal to swap the red and white stripes of Southampton for the red of Liverpool.

Van Dijk has made just 12 appearances in the Premier League this season after appearing to be exiled from the Southampton squad at the start of the season following rumours linking him to a move with Liverpool all summer.

If the deal does come to fruition next month it is sure to be welcomed by all Liverpool fans who have had to witness some severe defensive frailties in the league so far this season.

Liverpool have been in a free-scoring form from the off but have been let down at time by the lack of quality in their backline.

This was no more apparent then when they surrendered a 2-0 lead to Arsenal on Friday night to eventually draw 3-3. Van Dijk could be the man to solve all of Jurgen Klopp’s problems at Anfield.