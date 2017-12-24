Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola set sights on January swoop for Inter Milan ace

Player has impressed for Inter Milan since move from Sampdoria

Club have reportedly made player primary target in next month’s window

Premier League table-toppers also considering Van Dijk move

SEE MORE: Man City looking to spend £160M warchest as Barcelona and Arsenal stars being eyed up by boss Pep Guardiola

Man City have reportedly set their sights on Inter Milan and Slovakian international Milan Skriniar, with the club having made the player their primary target for next month’s transfer window.

This is according to the Express, who state that Pep Guardiola’s side have singled out the player as his side’s their main target for the January window, and that the player himself is eyeing up a move to the Premier League.

The news outlet are also reporting that the Premier League leaders have Southampton ace Virgil Van Dijk on their radar as well as Skriniar.

Since moving to Inter from fellow Serie A side Sampdoria in the summer, the 22-year-old has impressed with his performances for Luciano Spalletti’s side.

In 19 appearances for the Serie A giants so far, the defender has managed to score three times, an impressive return for a centre-back.

Skriniar has also made his mark on the international stage for Slovakia, as the player has managed to amass seven caps for his national side so far in his career.

The Slovakian has played a big part in Inter’s successes so far, as the defender has helped his side go into the Christmas break third in the table, just five points behind leaders Napoli.

MORE: Man City transfer news

Should Man City end up making a move for Skriniar, it’ll be worthwhile seeing whether the Italian giants will let the defender join up with Pep Guardiola’s side.