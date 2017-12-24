Superstar to quit Tottenham for Real Madrid or Barcelona urges former Spurs star

Jermaine Jenas has urged a Tottenham star to quit North London for Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Dele Alli has been urged to swap the Premier League for La Liga and to pursue a move with two of the biggest clubs in world football.

The Tottenham star Alli has earned a controversial label of late and could now be on the verge of a fresh start.

Jermaine Jenas has urged Dele Alli to leave Tottenham and instead pursue a move with either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

The Mirror have quoted Jenas as saying, “if Real or Barcelona come calling, then you have to go and have that experience – otherwise you’ll regret it for life.”

The news comes in the same month that Bleacher Report stated that Alli was one of three Tottenham players on Real Madrid’s radar including Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen.

If Alli was to take Jenas’ advice on board then he would of-course not be the first Tottenham player to make the switch from North London to one of La Liga’s giants.

Luka Modric and Gareth Bale both departed White Hart Lane directly for Real Madrid in recent years and both have gone on two win multiple awards including three Champions League trophies.

With Spurs still looking unlikely to secure a major trophy anytime soon it could be this combined with Jenas’ comments that turn Alli’s head.

The young Englishman has also been on the end of some harsh criticism of late within the English press and has almost established himself as a pantomime villain within the Premier League following a horror challenge on Kevin De Bruyne last week.