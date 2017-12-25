Antonio Conte’s Christmas List: £160m-rated Serie A duo needed to improve key areas for Chelsea

Here’s what Chelsea need in next month January transfer window

The Blues have been linked with a variety of big names since the summer

West London side could make move for Juventus ace Alex Sandro

SEE MORE: Chelsea star spotted training alone amid Manchester United transfer rumours

Chelsea’s hopes of retaining their Premier League title look to be all but over following Man City’s almost perfect start to the season, however a few key acquisitions next month could see the Blues win one of the League Cup, FA Cup or Champions League this campaign.

The Blues showed just how good they can be last season, as they won the Premier League with a record amount of wins, and seeing as they’ve got a winnable tie in the Champions League round of 16, Conte should be readying his squad for a charge at club football’s biggest prize.

Chelsea only need a few big signings in order to make their season a successful one, with one of these players being Juventus and Brazil defender Alex Sandro. The Daily Mail state that the Blues are set to make a £60M move for the 26-year-old, implying that this is how much they value him at. Sandro would be a big improvement on Marcos Alonso and fit into Chelsea’s side nicely.

The Brazilian has impressed for both Juve and Porto during his career so far, with the defender helping the Old Lady to the Champions League final last season, where his side lost 4-1 to Real Madrid.

Marcos Alonso, whilst good going forward, has shown to be a bit of a liability in defence, something that Alex Sandro will certainly not be should he sign for the Blues.

Following a report from the Evening Standard that Michy Batshuayi is looking to securing a January loan move away from Stamford Bridge, Antonio Conte will most likely need to look for another striker to partner Alvaro Morata for the second half of the season.

Torino forward Andrea Belotti has been linked with a move with Conte’s side in the summer as per the Daily Mail, with the news outlet also stating that the player had a £100m price tag slapped on his head. Should the Blues wish to end the season with silverware, Belotti certainly wouldn’t do their chances of winning a trophy any harm.

Will Antonio Conte get what he wants for Christmas this year?