Chelsea FC’s longest-serving player shows off his wife’s baby bump as Thibaut Courtois offers his congratulations

In Thibaut Courtois, Chelsea have one of the best goalkeepers in world football.

Such is the Belgian’s brilliance it is almost impossible to imagine any of the club’s other stoppers displacing him as Chelsea’s No 1 unless he leaves Stamford Bridge.

Therefore, Matej Delac’s long wait for his Chelsea debut is likely to continue.

But despite being (sort of) rivals, Delac and Courtois are pals.

So, when Delac took to Twitter on Christmas Day to share the news of his wife’s pregnancy (she’s quite far gone by the looks of things), Courtois was quick to offer his congratulations.

Remarkably, although he has never featured in a real game for them, Delac is Chelsea’s longest serving current player, having joined in 2010.

He has been out on loan to Vitesse, Dynamo Ceske Budejovice, Vitoria de Guimaraes, Inter Zapresic, Vojvodina and many more teams you’ve never heard of.

Delac could be leaving Chelsea for good in the summer as his current contract expires in June.

