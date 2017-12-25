Jose Mourinho’s Christmas list: Next marquee Man Utd signing, plus £50m solution

Man Utd could be back in the hunt for €100m signing of Griezmann

Left-back is also a problem for Mourinho, Danny Rose linked with move

Two signings could significantly strengthen the squad, help them compete for PL title

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho would love to add more trophies to his collection moving forward, but he may well need more reinforcements first.

Such has been the form of rivals Man City so far this season, it looks as though the Red Devils will have to concede defeat in the Premier League title race as they continue to see a commanding lead split the two sides.

In turn, despite splashing out on the likes of Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku in each of the past two summers, plans may well have to continue for the club’s next marquee signing at the end of the season.

As reported by The Guardian, Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this past summer, but it never materialised as he signed a new deal which has seen him take on a €100m release clause.

While Barcelona have a problem after their La Liga rivals reported them to FIFA for an illegal approach for the French international, as per the report, it could pave the way for United to push back to the front of the queue and secure a deal for Griezmann.

Pairing him up front with Lukaku, with Pogba behind them in midfield and countless other talented individuals in the Man Utd squad, they would start to look like a really formidable unit.

Whether it would be enough to compete with City and their other rivals next season remains to be seen, but Mourinho would surely love to add a world-class player in Griezmann to his line-up.

Meanwhile, United have also long been linked with a raid on Tottenham for left-back Danny Rose, who as per The Daily Mail, is said to be of interest and could cost up to £50m.

Given the problematic nature of the left-back position for Man Utd this season, with Ashley Young having to fill in while the likes of Matteo Darmian and Luke Shaw have failed to convince, a long-term solution is going to be needed at some point.

In his defence, Young has done a commendable job in that role, but he can’t be more than a stop-gap answer moving forward.

Whether it’s in January or the summer, Rose would offer defensive solidity, energy and an attacking threat to compliment what Antonio Valencia does on the opposite flank, and so it could bring a real sense of balance to the Manchester giants and improve their solid defence further.

There may be other areas of the squad that Mourinho feels need strengthening too, but those two targets must surely be the priority as he’ll hoping that he gets his Christmas presents delivered sooner rather than later.