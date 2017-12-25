Manchester City half-season review: Guardiola must sign €42m Serie A star to seal treble

Manchester City’s first half of the 2017/18 season could not have gone better.

Man City are on course to go unbeaten in the league with a treble firmly in their sights.

Two Premier League stars could be singed to give Guardiola the strongest squad in the world.

Manchester City are firmly on course to break history after an outstanding unbeaten start for Pep Guardiola’s men.

Man City have gone the whole of 2017 unbeaten at home in all competitions and have broken the record for most consecutive wins in the Premier League currently sitting on 17 consecutive wins which is also incidentally the second highest tally ever in one of Europe’s top divisions.

The free scoring City currently sit thirteen points ahead of Man United in the league and have only dropped points in one of their 19 matches in the Premier League this season during a draw with Everton.

Best player

Kevin De Bruyne has established himself as one of the finest attacking midfielders in not just the Premier League but the world this season. De Bruyne has started every single one of City’s 19 Premier League fixtures this season and his creativity and attacking flair is priceless.

Six goals and eight assists already in the league this season for the Belgian star.

Worst player

Claudio Barvo lost his place in the Man City starting eleven this season to new arrival Ederson and the blue half of Manchester has never looked stronger. Bravo was often highlighted as one of the key weaknesses amongst the City squad last season and ever since his departure from the starting eleven City have been far more confident in playing out from the back under the trusted hands (and feet) of Ederson.

Ideal January signing

City’s attacking qualities are in abundance. However, their defensive frailties can still be highlighted at times. With Vincent Kompany still struggling with injuries it is often relied upon John Stones to be the leader in the City back four.

So, who could be the final piece in City’s jigsaw? Leonardo Bonucci.

The Italian has struggled to settle in at his new club AC Milan and and a recent report from the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has stated that City could be on the verge of entering into a €42m bidding war for the star.

Bonucci’s leadership could drag the City backline to be one of the strongest in world football and the Italian certainly knows how to win trophies following his time at Juventus.

Who needs to go

Just three appearances for City in the Premier League this season and they have all come from the bench. Sadly it is time for Yaya Toure to depart the club.

Manager job safety

At times last season Guardiola looked uncomfortable as he did his best to adjust to the Premier League. However, this season he has proven that truly is one of the greatest football managers of all time. He’s going nowhere.

Realistic aim for the rest of the season

You have to feel it would almost be harder for City to not win the Premier League rather than win it. The treble and an invincible season are all on the cards and very much within reach for Guardiola’s men. Therefore, why not go for it? In the next six months we could be about to witness one of the greatest all-time club teams establish themselves at the top. Or, alternatively we could witness one of the greatest self-destructions.

So, what will it be?

Our prediction: A Premier League title (however, not unbeaten), a league cup and a Champions league semi-final.