Real Madrid Christmas transfer wishlist: €100m raid on PL giants, defensive ace also on agenda

Real Madrid have two key areas to consider for reinforcements

Ronaldo, Benzema and Bale have shown signs of decline

A defensive leader also needed next to Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid have their work cut out for them to land further silverware this season, and so it could spark a transfer drive next year.

Los Blancos trail rivals Barcelona in the La Liga title race, while they were second best to Tottenham in the Champions League group stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo was uncharacteristically out of form for a period as Gareth Bale’s injury troubles continued to hamper him, while the departures of Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez have certainly hurt the Spanish giants with a real lack of quality and depth in the side to make a decisive impact.

In turn, key signings will be expected either in the New Year or next summer, and it seems as though it could now start with a raid on Liverpool for Mohamed Salah.

The 25-year-old has been in sensational form, scoring 20 goals in no time following his move from Roma, fitting into Jurgen Klopp’s system and style of play perfectly.

With his movement, pace and eye for goal, he would arguably be perfect for Real Madrid too, especially if Bale is moved on as he must prove that he can put his fitness problems behind him.

As per Calciomercato, Salah could cost close to €100m which is a lot of money, but certainly if he maintains his current level of form through to the second half of the campaign, the Egyptian international will surely be a priority for Real Madrid president Florentino Perez as speculation continues to build.

Although Ronaldo may well be in the latter stages of his career as he turns 33 next year, and with Karim Benzema also struggling to deliver consistently, a replacement for Bale would arguably make most sense. Both players play on the right flank and cut in on their left, they have plenty of pace and goals in them but Salah is the more reliable option as he continues to deliver.

Real Madrid could also target a defensive reinforcement

Another area that needs to be strengthened is the defence, as Zinedine Zidane has yet to replace Pepe in his squad, with Chelsea defender David Luiz emerging as the ideal solution, as per The Daily Mail.

Following his alleged fall-out with Antonio Conte, coupled with a troublesome knee injury, the Brazilian international has missed the last eight league games.

In turn, that does raise serious question marks over his future at Stamford Bridge, coupled with the fact that Andreas Christensen has impressed in his place, and so perhaps Madrid could have a chance of prising him away sooner rather than later.

With an ability to also play out from the back, he could be what they need, although at 30, his age must be considered as Sergio Ramos isn’t getting any young either.