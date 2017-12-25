Tottenham half-season review: Hijack Arsenal transfer deal and Champions League could become an achievable dream

Tottenham’s season started so brightly but hopes have faded of late

Mauricio Pochettino’s record in the big games has hurt Spurs’ title challenge

Tottenham fans can look forward to the Champions League in the second half of the season

READ MORE: Tottenham star blasted by pundit, not just controversial challenge slammed

It’s been another exciting season for Tottenham, though a hugely promising start has arguably gone down the drain lately after a disappointing dip in form.

It remains to be seen how long Spurs fans will put up with being also-rans, even when taking into account where the club have come from to get to this strong position.

With individuals like Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen also starting to attract ever-growing transfer speculation, it also remains to be seen if Mauricio Pochettino will have much more time to keep this talented group together and bring in the silverware they look so close to clinching.

Here’s a look at Tottenham’s season so far and what to look out for in the second half of the campaign…

Best player

It’s an obvious choice, but it has to be Harry Kane.

The England striker has taken his game to a new level this season, scoring at a phenomenal rate to put him just behind Mohamed Salah in the running for the Golden Boot – a player he will fancy overtaking.

All in all, Kane has 18 goals in 22 games and has shown he can do the business at the highest level as well, netting six times in five Champions League matches so far.

Worst player

No one at Tottenham has exactly been awful, but it’s fair to say Moussa Sissoko remains a frustrating individual in Pochettino’s squad.

One or to flashes of form have suggested he’s improved on total anonymity last season, but he still can’t seem to find the consistency required to get into the team on a more regular basis.

Other contenders for big disappointments include Fernando Llorente and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, though in fairness neither has started a league game so it’s a bit harder.

Ideal January signing

You just feel this Tottenham side is missing a Gareth Bale-like player in attacking midfield, with Pochettino arguably too reliant on Kane to keep on providing the goals.

Alli, Eriksen and Son Heung-min chip in where they can, but are not quite looking double figures-level players just yet, so if Tottenham can find someone like that in the middle of the season that would be ideal – easier said than done, though.

The Daily Star have linked him with a move to Arsenal, and while he may be out of Spurs’ price range slightly, Lyon star Nabil Fekir seems just the type of player who could give them that extra spark and goal threat from attacking midfield, netting 15 times already so far this season.

And who needs to go

It has been a long time coming, and now is surely the time to part company with Danny Rose while big clubs still want him.

The England left-back hasn’t looked at his reliable best when he’s played this season, and his injury worries mean he’s not a player Pochettino can call upon often enough anyway.

Given the way Ben Davies has impressed in Rose’s absence, they should accept any offer that comes along from Manchester United before they wise up and focus on someone else.

The Sun recently claimed United could bid for Rose this January, though another more recent report from the Sun suggest they’re now looking at Alex Sandro in that position so take the money and run, Spurs!

Manager job safety

You’d have to think it’s fairly bloody safe, let’s be honest.

Pochettino is still some way from taking Tottenham that step further and winning the big trophies, but from what he’s achieved so far, he surely deserves plenty more time to see his project through.

The Daily Express have linked the Argentine with the Manchester United job, and that’s surely the only way he’ll be leaving north London any time soon – because he’s been poached by a bigger name.

Realistic aim for the rest of the season

The top four is well within reach and would be a perfectly acceptable season once again. Some fans may want silverware, but a decent cup run, and particularly a good showing in the Champions League would surely satisfy most at the club.

In fact, given their performances so far and the knock-out nature of the competition, Spurs have to be a decent shout as outsiders for the trophy, and the missing ingredient of a signing like Fekir could be enough to turn them into the real deal.

If not for Manchester City’s majestic form, Tottenham could have been in with a shout of a strong title challenge once again, but this is clearly no ordinary season.

Any Tottenham fans demanding more at this stage seriously need some perspective after being spoilt in the last few seasons.