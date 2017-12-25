Mauricio Pochettino’s Christmas list: £30million star and replacement for Manchester United target a must for Tottenham

A look at Tottenham and what they need in the January transfer window

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have been linked with a number of players

Spurs could sign Geoffrey Kondogbia and may need a replacement for Danny Rose

Tottenham’s bright start to the season looks to have faded a little of late, but a good transfer window this January could be just the tonic for manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs are so close to being the real deal in both the Premier League and Champions League, even if catching Manchester City this season looks an impossible task for them and everyone else involved.

A strong European campaign isn’t out of the question, however, with Tottenham winning a difficult group and showing they belong at this level with a memorable 3-1 win over Real Madrid at Wembley.

Pochettino just needs one or two more signings, and Sky Sports claim one big name on their agenda is £30million Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

The 24-year-old has shone wherever he’s played and looks an ideal fit for the Premier League with Sky Sports claiming Spurs see him as a long-term successor to Mousa Dembele.

That is a position that needs fixing as Eric Dier also looks slightly off his best form this season, while Victor Wanyama has barely played.

Elsewhere, however, Spurs also urgently need a new left-back as it looks like Danny Rose could be on his way to Manchester United.

The Sun claim United will bid for the England defender this winter, which then led the Mirror to link Tottenham with a move for Bologna’s Adam Masina as a replacement.

Will Pochettino get what he wants this Christmas?