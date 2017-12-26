Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger gives possible clue regarding future of Gunners ace following Liverpool result

Player is out on contract at the Emirates in the summer

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has dropped a possible clue about the future of Gunners and England midfielder Jack Wilshere.

This is according to the Sun, who state that, when questioned about the situation regarding Wilshere, who is out of contract in the summer as per the Telegraph, Wenger stated that “We had four players [against Liverpool] who have been educated at our academy. With [Ainsley] Maitland-Niles, [Hector] Bellerin, with [Alex] Iwobi and Wilshere.”

The Frenchman then went on to add that “we are certainly the only ones at the top with so many. Basically we went to keep these players.”

Since making his first team debut for the north London side in the 2008/09 season, Wilshere has had a topsy-turvy time with Arsene Wenger’s side.

In 176 appearances for the Gunners, the England international has only been able to contribute 13 goals and 27 assists, a below average record for a player of Wilshere’s ability.

So far this season, the 25-year-old has been able to make 18 appearances in all competitions, a sign that maybe the player is close to being back to his best.

One of the elements that has tarnished Wilshere’s Arsenal career is his proneness to injury. Since his debut, Wilshere has missed a total of 154 games through injury, which is nearly as many games as the midfielder has player for the London club.

Should Arsene Wenger’s words be a sign that Wilshere is to get a new deal with Arsenal, it’ll come as good news for Gunners fans, who would hate to see a long time servant of the club leave.