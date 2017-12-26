Barcelona could pip Arsenal and Manchester United to ideal midfield transfer with smart swap deal

Barcelona are interested in one of Arsenal’s transfer targets

Reports in Spain suggest a swap deal could be on the cards

Barca may try offering Andre Gomes for Schalke’s Leon Goretzka

Barcelona are reportedly keen to offer Andre Gomes in a swap deal for Schalke midfielder and rumoured Arsenal transfer target Leon Goretzka this January.

According to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal have been considering a swoop for Goretzka as he looks set to become a free agent next summer, but that plan may now be in jeopardy.

Don Balon now list Barca as eager to snap Goretzka up, with manager Ernesto Valverde a fan of his and star player Lionel Messi also said to be giving the deal his blessing.

Gomes being used as a makeweight in the move makes sense given his struggles since moving to the Nou Camp last season.

Goretzka would surely be a major upgrade in that position after his fine recent form for club and country, which has also seen him linked by Sky Sports with Manchester United.

The Germany international looks like having the quality to fit in well at any of these clubs, but Barcelona certainly look in need of a long-term replacement for the legendary Andres Iniesta.

The veteran Spaniard is no longer at the peak of his powers and someone like Goretzka coming in as soon as possible could be a big boost for the Catalan giants.