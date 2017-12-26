Arsenal prepare £35.5million bid to seal transfer of Serie A star as club could cash in on Alexis Sanchez & Mesut Ozil

Arsenal could have plenty of money to spend this January

The Gunners are reportedly lining up a raid on Juventus

Arsene Wenger wants to sign £35.5million defender Medhi Benatia

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a £35.5million bid to seal the transfer of Juventus defender Medhi Benatia this January as they could have plenty to spend.

The Gunners are looking likely to cash in on Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil this winter instead of losing them for nothing and could kick-start their spending with an offer for Benatia, according to Sky Sport Italia, as translated by the Daily Express.

The Morocco international is regarded as one of the top centre-backs in Europe, having shone for Juventus as well as former clubs Bayern Munich and Roma down the years.

There’s no question Arsenal could do with a signing of his calibre at the back this season, with Laurent Koscielny perhaps looking past his best and with Shkodran Mustafi struggling for consistency.

Per Mertesacker is also set to retire at the end of the season, so moving for Benatia now could be a sensible move by Arsenal.

The Express claim Arsenal are set to bid £35.5m for him, and suggest that might be enough to persuade Juve to let him go.

The report goes on to say that the addition of Benatia could be one of many this January if Sanchez, Ozil and other big names such as Jack Wilshere and Theo Walcott also leave the Emirates Stadium.