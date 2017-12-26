Antonio Conte in direct talks with £60million star to discuss contract for sealing Chelsea transfer

Antonio Conte has been in touch with one of his former players

The Chelsea manager is targeting a £60million midfield signing

Bayern Munich’s Arturo Vidal is the man he wants to come in

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has reportedly contacted Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal to discuss terms over his contract were he to seal a transfer to Stamford Bridge.

The Chile international played under Conte at Juventus and was a key performer for his hugely successful title-winning sides, and he’s continued to shine at Bayern.

Accordint to La Quarta, Conte is now eager to work with him again, though he’d likely have to pay Bayern £60million for the 30-year-old, whilst his wages would likely be around £250,000 per week.

This would be another considerable sum spent on central midfield, and speaks volumes about how the Blues boss feels about summer signings Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater.

Neither has looked particularly convincing since moving to Chelsea this summer, while Nemanja Matic has been a big loss since his move to Manchester United.

Signing Vidal for that kind of price would surely spell the end for Bakayoko and Drinkwater, with Conte showing he’s not one to carry passengers in his team.

David Luiz has already lost his place in the Chelsea first-team this season despite being so impressive last term and suffering just a little dip this year.

Vidal could be a fine addition if he adapts to the Premier League, though it’s worth noting he’s never played in England and seems likely now to be heading past the peak point of his career.