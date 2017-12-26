Club president deals possible blow to Chelsea in Blues’ pursuit of £60M-rated ace

Chelsea and Man United both reportedly interested in ace

Player is valued at £60M by current club

Club president has said that player must “repay” faith that club has shown in him

SEE MORE: “What did we ever do to deserve this man” – Influential Chelsea ace receives all the plaudits as Blues sweep Brighton aside

Chelsea have been dealt a possible blow in their pursuit of Juventus and Brazil ace Alex Sandro, after Juventus president Beppe Marotta insisted that the player is to “repay” the faith the club have shown in him.

This is according to the Sun, who state that Juventus are going to ask for at least £60M for the player, implying this is what they value him at, and that both Man United and Antonio Conte’s Chelsea are interested in signing the Brazilian.

The news outlet are also stating that when speaking about Sandro, president Marotta said that “We’ve regarded Alex Sandro as a top player. We have trusted him and he must repay our trust now”, so it seems as if Chelsea’s potential signing of Sandro may be more difficult than first imagined.

Since arriving in Italy from Portuguese side Porto in the summer of 2015, Sandor has seen himself become one of the best defenders in Italy.

In 93 appearances for the Old Lady, the Brazilian international has managed to score seven assist 16, a formidable record for a defender.

Sandro’s ability to not only defend, but get forward effectively as well has seen some label the player as one of the best left backs in Europe.

During his time in Turin, the 26-year-old has managed to amass a fair amount of silverware with Masimilliano Allegri’s side, with the player helping Juventus win two Scudettos and two Italian Cups.

MORE: Chelsea transfer news

Should Sandro have to stand by Marotta’s words, Chelsea may have to be made to wait if they are to sign Sandro.