Lionel who? Tottenham star Harry Kane eclipses Messi’s 2017 record with brace vs Southampton, makes Premier League history in the process

Harry Kane is now on 55 goals for the calendar year

The Tottenham striker will finish 2017 as Europe’s top scorer

Kane moved ahead of Barcelona’s Lionel Messi on 54

Tottenham striker Harry Kane will finish 2017 as Europe’s top scorer in all competitions after a first-half brace against Southampton this Boxing Day.

The England international has already broken Alan Shearer’s record for Premier League goals in a calendar year, and now he’s set to finish above Lionel Messi in the European rankings for 2017.

Messi scored against Real Madrid at the weekend to put himself above old nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo, but Kane still had two games to play to give himself a chance of catching the Argentine.

Still, he needed five goals to do it and he’s already caught up with 45 minutes of football still to play for him in 2017.

? Most goals in Europe in 2017… – Kane: 55 – Messi: 54 – Ronaldo: 53 – Cavani: 53 – Lewandowski: 53 Sensational year for him!#TOTSOU#COYS pic.twitter.com/QX6axEwPoF — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) December 26, 2017

Kane also hit a hat-trick in his last game as Spurs beat Burnley 3-0, as he’s ended the year in some style.

One of the most lethal finishers in the world right now, 2017 may just have been the year people started to take Kane more seriously as a top-level footballer.

Written off as a one-season wonder in 2014/15 when he first broke through, Kane has not stopped scoring since then and is now showing he can do the business in the top level of the Champions League as well.

The 24-year-old netted six times in five group stage matches this season, including a hat-trick away to APOEL Nicosia and a brace against Borussia Dortmund.