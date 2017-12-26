Liverpool 5-0 Swansea player ratings, stats and reaction: Impressive Roberto Firmino numbers cap dominant Reds victory

Liverpool thrashed Swansea City 5-0 at Anfield

Roberto Firmino scored a cheeky no-look finish for the fourth

Philippe Coutinho was also on form with a beauty in the first half

WATCH: Video: Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino cracks out the ‘no-look’ finish again for goal vs Swansea

Liverpool made easy work of Swansea City this afternoon as they put five past the relegation strugglers in a one-sided contest at Anfield.

Goals from Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain did the trick for the Reds as they continued their scintillating attacking form this season.

Here’s a look through the highlights from today’s emphatic Liverpool victory…

Man of the match

With a goal and an assist today, it has to be the Brazilian magician Philippe Coutinho.

Firmino was also outstanding with two goals, but it is the Reds playmaker who makes this team tick when they turn on the style like this.

Liverpool absolutely cannot afford to lose Coutinho to Barcelona or any other top club any time soon – replacing him looks a potentially impossible, and certainly very expensive, task.

Flop of the match

Take your pick from pretty much anyone in this Swansea team, as they almost all look like they’ve given up on staying in the Premier League.

Of the lot today, however, Martin Olsson probably had the toughest time at left-back, coming up against Mohamed Salah on Liverpool’s right.

The Egyptian, remarkably, did not score today, but he still picked up an assist and was a constant threat down that side.

Stat of the match

Maybe we were harsh snubbing Firmino for man of the match – this is seriously impressive…

63 – Roberto Firmino has been directly involved in more goals in all comps for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp than any other player (38 goals, 25 assists). Thriving. pic.twitter.com/fcuu5MixNr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2017

Player ratings

Liverpool: Mignolet 7, Matip 7, Klavan 7, Alexander-Arnold 8, Robertson 7, Can 7, Wijnaldum 7, Oxlade-Chamberlain 8, Coutinho 9, Salah 8, Firmino 9/ Subs: Lallana 7, Milner 6, Solanke 6

Swansea: Fabianski 6, Fernandez 6, Mawson 5, Naughton 5, Olsson 4, Fer 6, Carroll 6, McBurnie 5, Routledge 6, Mesa 5, Ayew 6/ Subs: Sanches 6, Clucas 5, Abraham 5

Reaction

Liverpool fans are pretty happy, and aside from Manchester City fans this season you’d have to say they’re probably treated to the best football in this league.

Today, they’re loving that Firmino no-look finish again…

Firmino with another no-look finish ? — NB. (@NavBhogal_) December 26, 2017

Great goal by Trent & loving Firmino’s no look finish again, & relax #LIVSWA #YNWA ??? — Lisa Baggaley (@charowen13) December 26, 2017

Firmino might be banned for that disrespect he showed with that No Look finish. #IDOL — P?? (@AnfieldAn) December 26, 2017

Bobby settling his new signature move for good, the no-look finish ?? — Rodrigo?? (@SambaFirmino) December 26, 2017