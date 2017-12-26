Video: Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino cracks out the ‘no-look’ finish again for goal vs Swansea City

Liverpool are just taking the p**s out of Swansea now

Roberto Firmino has tapped in a fourth without even looking

The Brazilian also did this in the recent draw with Sevilla

Liverpool are having fun against Swansea City today, going 4-0 up courtesy of this cheeky goal from Roberto Firmino.

The Brazil international netted his second of the evening against the Swans without even looking at what he was doing as he pulled out an old trick we also saw in the recent game with Sevilla.

We’ve all seen Ronaldinho and his ‘no-look’ passes – the act of looking away just as you make contact with the ball in a way that affects your body shape and fools defenders into thinking you’ve actually played the ball somewhere else.

Well, now Firmino seems to be making a habit of this with his finishing when he’s presented with simple enough chances, as he did below:

Roberto Firmino ?? a no look finish! pic.twitter.com/PR3cn5fpyN — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) December 26, 2017

It’s a pretty impressive trick, even if it is thoroughly disrespectful to the opposition – poor Swansea.

There’s not long left in this match and you wouldn’t bet against Liverpool adding to their four-goal haul against this hapless Swans side.