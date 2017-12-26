“Lord help us” – Chelsea fans angry with Conte’s decision to recall Blues ace to starting line-up

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to lambast Antonio Conte’s decision to recall England international Gary Cahill to the Blues’ starting line-up.

The former Bolton defender, who was amongst the substitutes for his side 0-0 draw with Everton on Saturday, has replaced impressive youngster Andreas Christensen for his side’s clash against Brighton at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Cahill starts alongside Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger at the back for the west London side, with Belgian Thibaut Courtois starting in goal for the Blues.

N’Golo Kante, Victor Moses, Marcos Alonso, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Cesc Fabregas make up the home side’s midfield, with Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata charged with leading the line for Chelsea.

Here are a few select tweets from fans who are angry about Conte’s decision to start Cahill in the Blues’ tie against the Seagulls today.

