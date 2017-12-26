“Lord help us” – Chelsea fans angry with Conte’s decision to recall Blues ace to starting line-up

Player missed out his side’s 0-0 draw with Everton on Saturday

Blues take on Brighton today Stamford Bridge

Spanish forward Alvaro Morata makes first team return following suspension

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to lambast Antonio Conte’s decision to recall England international Gary Cahill to the Blues’ starting line-up.

The former Bolton defender, who was amongst the substitutes for his side 0-0 draw with Everton on Saturday, has replaced impressive youngster Andreas Christensen for his side’s clash against Brighton at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Cahill starts alongside Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger at the back for the west London side, with Belgian Thibaut Courtois starting in goal for the Blues.

N’Golo Kante, Victor Moses, Marcos Alonso, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Cesc Fabregas make up the home side’s midfield, with Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata charged with leading the line for Chelsea.

Here are a few select tweets from fans who are angry about Conte’s decision to start Cahill in the Blues’ tie against the Seagulls today.

So Cahill will play centre with Azpi and Tony.. Lord help us.. #CFC — Frabjous Guy (@Adonis_Xaevier) December 26, 2017

…..and played Cahill in the middle of the back 3. https://t.co/sKiw2pO9Ve — Big B (@Barrettinator) December 26, 2017

Cahill playing in the middle of a back three?? Im cracking open the absinthe #cfc — Tom Simpson (@DasherTS) December 26, 2017

Rudiger, Cahill, Azpi back 3 today… ummm really hoping Rudiger is the middle man cus Cahill’s distribution isn’t the best — Star Spangled Blues (@SSBluesPod) December 26, 2017

Ummmmm well it’s Brighton so I’m not freaked out but Cahill as sweeper is a little scary. He is C though so let’s do it! — Jeremy (@FlyTheBlueFlag) December 26, 2017

Cahill playing Libero today? Cos I wasn't born to watch such nonsense. — David (@iChelseaRelated) December 26, 2017