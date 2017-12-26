Real Madrid president opens talks over beating Manchester United to £177m transfer despite one concern

Real Madrid are reportedly back in the hunt for Tottenham star Dele Alli

Manchester United have also been linked with the Spurs attacker

Florentino Perez is said to have started discussions over a transfer

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly ready to beat Manchester United to the transfer of Tottenham star Dele Alli despite one key concern.

According to Don Balon, manager Zinedine Zidane has previously blocked the deal, but Perez now seems set to go against his wishes to bring in the England international.

It remains to be seen if this could cause some tension at the top level of the club, but it seems Perez is confident enough he has the final say on transfers anyway.

Alli is one of the most exciting young players in Europe right now and looks like he could be a great fit at the Bernabeu as they look to rebuild in attack.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale look past their peak as a front three, with the club losing 3-0 in a one-sided El Clasico against Barcelona at the weekend.

Don Balon have previously linked Alli with a £177million transfer to Manchester United, but it could be that the Red Devils will now miss out on the 21-year-old.

This would be a big blow for the Red Devils, who look in need of further investment after some poor recent results.

United have drawn two in a row now in the Premier League, dropping points away to Leicester City and at home to Burnley.

Jose Mourinho was also quoted in the Manchester Evening News today saying the amount he’s had to spend on his squad so far is ‘not enough’.