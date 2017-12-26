Mario Gotze’s girlfriend becomes future wife as Ann-Kathrin Brommel says yes to huge ring on Christmas Day

Posted by
Borussia Dortmund star Mario Gotze appeared to announce his engagement to gorgeous WAG Ann-Kathrin Brommel on Christmas Day with a picture on Instagram.

The Germany international posted an image of his girlfriend with a new ring on her finger, captioned ‘my present’, according to the Daily Mail.

Gotze is one of the biggest names in world football and his missus is undoubtedly one of the most attractive WAGs on the planet.

The pair have been together since 2012, and Brommel nearly broke the internet when she greeted the World Cup winning hero on the pitch in front of audiences all over the world in 2014.

Gotze netted Germany’s winner against Argentina in the World Cup final that summer, and it proved a big moment for him and Brommel as she dazzled in front of the cameras.

As some of her best pics below show, she’s done well in a career as a lingerie model, and Gotze will be very lucky to call her his wife!

Mario Gotze is a very lucky man!

