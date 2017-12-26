Champions League giants prepare swap deal to spoil Arsenal & Manchester United’s transfer plans

Arsenal and Manchester United could miss out on two forward targets

Real Madrid are preparing to pip them both with a smart swap deal

The club could offer Karim Benzema to Juventus for Paulo Dybala

READ MORE: Arsenal transfer news: Gunners set to battle London rival in race for La Liga star

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to try offering Karim Benzema to Juventus in a bid to sign Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, also a target for Manchester United.

The Daily Star have recently linked the Red Devils with an interest in the £60million-rated attacker, while Don Balon claim Arsenal are chasing Benzema.

The latest update on the saga, however, comes from Diario Gol, who claim Real are stepping up their efforts to bring in Dybala and could try to include Benzema in the deal, most likely next summer.

Dybala has shone for Juventus and looks ready to make the step up to another major European powerhouse.

The 24-year-old could be ideal for Real’s needs at the moment as they look like they could do with revamping their in-decline front three.

MORE: Manchester United transfer news

Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Benzema have all looked off the pace this year and Real already seem dead and buried in the La Liga title race as a result.

Dybala could inject some life into that attack if his form for Juventus is anything to go by, though United clearly could also do with that kind of spark up front.

Jose Mourinho’s side were held 2-2 by Burnley in the Premier League today, with players like Romelu Lukaku just not firing recently.