Tottenham star Harry Kane breaks another Premier League record with hat-trick vs Southampton

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has made Premier League history by becoming the first player to score six league hat-tricks in a single calendar year.

The 24-year-old has hit a superb treble against Southampton today as Spurs lead the Saints 5-1 at the time of writing.

Kane has had a memorable afternoon, moving ahead of Lionel Messi to guarantee he’ll finish 2017 as the top scorer in Europe.

The England international also broke Alan Shearer’s record for Premier League goals in a calendar year, and he’s now top of the pile for hat-tricks as well.

Kane is undoubtedly one of the finest finishers in world football right now, and 2017 will surely go down as one of the best years of his career.

As well as six Premier League hat-tricks, it’s Kane’s 8th in all competitions overall this year.

