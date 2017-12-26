‘Wouldn’t swap him for anyone’ – Tottenham fans, Shearer react to Harry Kane record as Arsenal fans have cheeky dig

Tottenham striker Harry Kane breaks Premier League record

Spurs man scores 38 in a calendar year, takes him past Alan Shearer

Fans, Shearer congratulate him, Arsenal fans wind up rivals

Tottenham striker Harry Kane made Premier League history on Tuesday as he bagged his 37th and 38th goals in a calendar year to set a new record.

The 24-year-old wasted little time in getting on the scoresheet against Southampton at Wembley, picking up from where he left off against Burnley last time out.

After putting his side 2-0 up, the focus began to switch to his goalscoring exploits in 2017, as not only did he surpass the previous record of 36 set by Alan Shearer in 1995, but he also took his tally beyond Lionel Messi’s this year for Barcelona.

In turn, it will come as no surprise that Tottenham supporters were absolutely delighted that their talismanic figure up top continues to fire them on, while Shearer himself congratulated Kane on Twitter, as seen below.

However, there had to be a few to spoil the party as many Arsenal fans were quick to wind up their rivals by posting old images of Kane as a youngster wearing a Gunners jersey and insisting that he isn’t quite ‘one of their own’.

That was a long time ago and Kane has come a long way with Spurs, and he’ll probably go on a lot further too if he can keep up this brilliant rate of scoring…

I wouldn’t swap Kane for anyone in the world. Not even Messi and Ronaldo. I don’t even care. The boy is one of our own and nobody in the world is a better fit to lead our club onto great things. — Spurs In The Blood (@SpursInTheBlood) December 26, 2017

You’ve had a magnificent 2017 @HKane. You deserve to hold the record of most @premierleague goals in a calendar year. Well done and keep up the good work. ??????? — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 26, 2017

Massive congratulations @HKane great achievement ? — Luke Jack Conlaund (@ConlaundLuke) December 26, 2017

Best striker in the world — liam (@liamhwd) December 26, 2017

Better than Messi and Ronaldo — P (@Paulius98) December 26, 2017

Absolutely ecstatic for HK a record that will remain for years to come well done?? — Delon Pillay (@delon_pillay) December 26, 2017

You can keep your Messi, Ronaldo, Zlatan and Aguero. Harry Kane in 2017 knocks spots off all of those declining legends. He will hit 400 PL goals and set a record that nobody can touch, let alone surpass. Extraordinary player. People mock how he talks… 38 goals speaks volumes. — Gregory’s Goals (@GregoryGoals) December 26, 2017

He’s not one of your own though is he pic.twitter.com/DXecvsU3Dw — Callum (@Waggy_98) December 26, 2017

Congratulations @HKane.

Even Arsenal fans will admit your a top striker, but join a proper club and actually go and achieve something now. You’re earning half of what you should be & you’ve only ever won the China Cup. Enough of this big fish in a little puddle nonsense. — Moh Haider (@ArsenalMoh8) December 26, 2017