‘Wouldn’t swap him for anyone’ – Tottenham fans, Shearer react to Harry Kane record as Arsenal fans have cheeky dig

Tottenham striker Harry Kane made Premier League history on Tuesday as he bagged his 37th and 38th goals in a calendar year to set a new record.

The 24-year-old wasted little time in getting on the scoresheet against Southampton at Wembley, picking up from where he left off against Burnley last time out.

After putting his side 2-0 up, the focus began to switch to his goalscoring exploits in 2017, as not only did he surpass the previous record of 36 set by Alan Shearer in 1995, but he also took his tally beyond Lionel Messi’s this year for Barcelona.

In turn, it will come as no surprise that Tottenham supporters were absolutely delighted that their talismanic figure up top continues to fire them on, while Shearer himself congratulated Kane on Twitter, as seen below.

However, there had to be a few to spoil the party as many Arsenal fans were quick to wind up their rivals by posting old images of Kane as a youngster wearing a Gunners jersey and insisting that he isn’t quite ‘one of their own’.

That was a long time ago and Kane has come a long way with Spurs, and he’ll probably go on a lot further too if he can keep up this brilliant rate of scoring…

