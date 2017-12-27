Chelsea boost as £86m La Liga target cleared to leave current club in January

Chelsea have been handed a massive boost in their pursuit for Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco with the star allowed to leave this January.

A report from the Sun has stated that the winger will be allowed to depart the Spanish capital in the coming weeks if he wishes. The report suggests that Atletico could be happy to cash in on Carrasco with Chelsea the current favourites to seal the star’s signature.

Just last summer the Daily Star reported that both Manchester United and Chelsea had registered £86m bids for the winger.

The 24-year-old has been at Atletico for over two years since singing from French club AS Monaco in 2015.

The Belgian has established himself as one of the finest wide players in world football in recent years and is sure to be a miss for Atletico manger Diego Simeone if he is allowed to depart La Liga.

Antonio Conte’s head is likely to be turned by the recent news and Chelsea fans will be praying that Carrasco walks through the doors at Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks.

