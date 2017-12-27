Done deal: Liverpool agree world-record £75m deal for Van Dijk to arrive in January

Liverpool are set to make a Premier League star the most expensive defender in world football.

Reports suggest that a £75m deal between Liverpool and Southampton for Virgil van Dijk have been agreed.

Van Dijk will sign for Liverpool on £180k a week and is very keen to work under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool have agreed a £75m deal for Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk with the Dutch defender expected to join the club in the coming weeks.

A report from the Telegraph this afternoon has revealed that a deal has been agreed between the two clubs to make van Dijk the most expensive defender in the history of world football at a colossal £75m. The star will apparently earn £180k-a-week at Anfield.

The deal smashes the record for the most expensive defender in world football, which was recently established by Manchester City just last summer when they signed Kyle Walker from Tottenham for £54m. (Fee per the Daily Mail).

The previously mentioned report suggests that van Dijk’s willingness to play in a red shirt for Liverpool was a key component to Southampton agreeing to allow the star to leave the South coast side.

The news is certain to be music to the ears of all Liverpool fans who have had a perfect christmas after a 5-0 win over Swansea just yesterday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in free-scoring form all season and van Dijk could now be the man to solve their problems at the back and to establish a much-needed balance in the side.

Liverpool supporters have taken to twitter to express their overwhelming emotion at today’s reports…

Virgil Van Dijk set to become a #LFC player on Jan. 1. I expect them to never concede a goal again. — Glenn Price (@GlennPrice94) December 27, 2017

Liverpool are to sign Virgil Van Dijk for £75M. Incredible. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) December 27, 2017

Klopp wanted Van Dijk and he got his man. Our defence is upgrading massively. It’s not your money so stop crying — Sabah (@Sabah07) December 27, 2017