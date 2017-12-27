Tottenham fans think they’ve spotted a hint from Manchester United transfer target

- Where does Tottenham left-back Danny Rose’s future lie?
- The England defender has been linked with Manchester United
- Rose, however, seemed to drop a hint in yesterday’s celebration photos
Tottenham fans feel they may have some reason to celebrate as it looks like Danny Rose dropped a hint he’d be staying at the club despite recent transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United.
The 27-year-old has been a key player for Spurs under Mauricio Pochettino, with the Sun claiming this season that United could try to swoop for him in January to solve their own left-back issues.
However, Tottenham may be boosted by this show of loyalty from Rose in a social media post celebrating the Boxing Day thrashing of Southampton.
Jan Vertonghen uploaded a picture showing the squad together afterwards, with Rose spotted pointing to the club crest.
This may have just been a simple gesture to enjoy the Spurs victory, but a few supporters are now confident this means he won’t be heading to Old Trafford after all…
Danny Rose potentially trying to send out a prominent message by pointing towards his Spurs badge on his shirt following today’s win over Southampton. #COYS#THFC pic.twitter.com/5Ptmq6e2an
— Ricky Sacks ? (@RickSpur) December 26, 2017
Great pic from @JanVertonghen today… but look what Danny Rose is doing… surely a message he is staying? #COYS #THFC @LastWordOnSpurs @RickSpur pic.twitter.com/OhIbbOV6c0
— Lee McQueen (@LeeMcQueen) December 27, 2017
Rose pointing at the badge??? #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/CsHZ8SNeYL
— Thomas S. Johansen (@TheNorwegianYid) December 27, 2017
