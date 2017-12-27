Tottenham fans think they’ve spotted a hint from Manchester United transfer target

Where does Tottenham left-back Danny Rose’s future lie?

The England defender has been linked with Manchester United

Rose, however, seemed to drop a hint in yesterday’s celebration photos

Tottenham fans feel they may have some reason to celebrate as it looks like Danny Rose dropped a hint he’d be staying at the club despite recent transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for Spurs under Mauricio Pochettino, with the Sun claiming this season that United could try to swoop for him in January to solve their own left-back issues.

However, Tottenham may be boosted by this show of loyalty from Rose in a social media post celebrating the Boxing Day thrashing of Southampton.

Jan Vertonghen uploaded a picture showing the squad together afterwards, with Rose spotted pointing to the club crest.

This may have just been a simple gesture to enjoy the Spurs victory, but a few supporters are now confident this means he won’t be heading to Old Trafford after all…