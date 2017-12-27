Manchester United can solve poor form by signing €45m Serie A star according to Italian press

Manchester United have been encouraged to sign a €45m Serie A star to solve their current problems.

Italian press have urged Jose Mourinho to move for Roma’s Kevin Strootman.

Manchester United have failed to win any of their last three fixtures.

The respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato have reported that Strootman could be the perfect singing for Mourinho’s men.

The report suggests that the Dutch star’s modest release clause of €45m could be a small price to pay to put an end to United’s current woes. Strootman could provide the necessary defensive qualities to prevent United’s current issues at defending set-pieces.

United have failed to win any of their last three matches. Further, all three of their previous fixtures will have certainly been deemed as winnable.

The Red Devils were knocked out of the League Cup last week by Championship side Bristol City before dropping points in their next two Premier League fixtures as they drew 2-2 to both Leicester City and Burnley.

After a boxing day draw with Burnley Jose Mourinho’s side fell twelve points behind leaders Manchester City.

Kevin Strootman could certainly help Mourinho’s task at Old Trafford but Man United could do with few further singings to challenge Guardiola’s City.