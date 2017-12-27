Manchester United blow as Arsenal transfer target prepared to leave unless key demand is met

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini wants a big new contract

Reports claim he’s asking for £170,000 a week from the Red Devils

Fellaini is set to become a free agent at the end of this season

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is reportedly demanding as much as £170,000 per week to remain at the club as he nears being available on a free transfer.

The Belgium international started the season well for United before some problems with a knee injury, and it would be a big blow to lose him for nothing at the end of the campaign.

The Daily Express have linked Fellaini with a shock move to rivals Arsenal, and it could be that he’s closer to heading out of Old Trafford as United struggle to meet his wage demands.

The Telegraph claim he wants £170,000 a week and quote him as saying he’s yet to receive a second offer from United about staying.

This doesn’t give the Red Devils much time to sort things out as Fellaini would be free to talk to non-English clubs from January.

Despite not always being a regular since joining United from Everton in 2013, Fellaini has always put in a shift when it’s been required and looked hugely improved under Jose Mourinho this season.

Losing such an experienced and hard-working player would be a real blow for Mourinho at this time.