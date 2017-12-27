Manchester United will have to pay £140million to sign world class transfer target

Manchester United will have to pay up for this big name signing

The Red Devils target would reportedly cost as much as £140million

Juventus also have no plan to sell Paulo Dybala in January

Manchester United would reportedly have to pay as much as £140million to seal the transfer of rumoured target Paulo Dybala as Juventus rule out selling him in January.

The Argentina international is a world class talent and has shone in Serie A down the years for both Juve and for former club Palermo.

According to the Independent, United have been linked with a £60m interest in the 24-year-old but would have to pay more than double that to have a realistic chance of landing him.

They also claim Juventus have ruled out selling such an important player in the middle of the season, ending the Red Devils’ hopes for the time being.

It also remains to be seen if United would be willing to go as high as £140m for Dybala when other players may be available for cheaper.

According to the Sun, United are also interested in Chelsea forward Eden Hazard for around £90m, while the Metro have also linked them with an interest in Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, likely to cost £80m.

Diario Gol, meanwhile, have also linked Dybala with a possible swap deal move to Real Madrid, while the Independent add that Barcelona are also among his admirers.