Photo: Liverpool’s £75m defender officially revealed holding club shirt, fans ecstatic

Liverpool have completed a world-record deal to sign Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk for £75m.

Van Dijk posed with a Liverpool shirt this evening, confirming his move.

Liverpool fans are ecstatic with Jurgen Klopp’s christmas shopping.

Liverpool have agreed a £75m deal to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton making him the most expensive defender in world football.

The Telegraph reported earlier today that van Dijk had agreed a £75m deal and would go on to sign a 180k-a-week contract at Anfield.

Liverpool football club confirmed the news this evening, although there was no mention nor confirmation of any specific fees.

On twitter the club posted a picture of the 26-year-old defender holding a Liverpool shirt which inevitably sent Liverpool fans into an ecstatic meltdown.

Liverpool Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of Virgil van Dijk. Full story: https://t.co/tJy9vsGOen pic.twitter.com/L17A7UwqaU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 27, 2017

Despite scoring 46 goals in the Premier League this season Liverpool have struggled to cope defensively. For every two goals they have scored in the league this season they have conceded one at the other end (23 goals conceded). This has left their goal difference (23) fewer than second placed Manchester United (27) despite scoring more goals than the Red Devils this season.

Liverpool fans certainly believe that van Dijk could be the man to solve their defensive woes…

GET IN VIRGIL!!!! — Rhodri (@rhodriwyn2002) December 27, 2017

I HAVE WAITED TOO LONG TO SEE THIS — – (@LallanaLad) December 27, 2017