Photo: Liverpool’s £75m defender officially revealed holding club shirt, fans ecstatic

Liverpool have agreed a £75m deal to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton making him the most expensive defender in world football.

The Telegraph reported earlier today that van Dijk had agreed a £75m deal and would go on to sign a 180k-a-week contract at Anfield.

Liverpool football club confirmed the news this evening, although there was no mention nor confirmation of any specific fees.

On twitter the club posted a picture of the 26-year-old defender holding a Liverpool shirt which inevitably sent Liverpool fans into an ecstatic meltdown.

Despite scoring 46 goals in the Premier League this season Liverpool have struggled to cope defensively. For every two goals they have scored in the league this season they have conceded one at the other end (23 goals conceded). This has left their goal difference (23) fewer than second placed Manchester United (27) despite scoring more goals than the Red Devils this season.

Liverpool fans certainly believe that van Dijk could be the man to solve their defensive woes…

