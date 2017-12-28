Arsenal lining up fresh bid for ideal Alexis Sanchez replacement ahead of January transfer window

Arsenal are preparing a bid for the January transfer window

Reports are linking them with a fresh approach for Riyad Mahrez

The Leicester City winger could be an ideal Alexis Sanchez replacement

Arsenal are lining up a fresh bid for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez ahead of the January transfer window, according to sources in Algeria.

The Gunners could do with reinforcements in attack as Alexis Sanchez nears the end of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and attracts interest from Manchester City and PSG, according to the Daily Mirror.

Arsene Wenger may be keeping that in mind as Le Buteur claim the French tactician is set to revive his interest in Mahrez, a player they claim Arsenal have been keen on for some time.

Mahrez is undoubtedly one of the finest players in the Premier League on his day, and really hit top form in 2015/16 as he won PFA Player of the Year to guide Leicester to an unexpected title triumph.

The Foxes have done well to keep hold of the Algeria international since then, though his form did admittedly take a bit of a dip last season.

Mahrez now looks back to his best this term with seven goals and five assists so far, and there’s no doubt he looks ideal to do a job for Arsenal.

The 26-year-old seems ideal for Wenger’s preferred style of play and Arsenal fans will be pleased to hear Le Buteur’s report that a bid could be imminent.