Crystal Palace 2-3 Arsenal player ratings, stats and reaction: Sanchez double sees Gunners crank up pressure on rivals

Arsenal secure win over Palace a Selhurst Park to cut lead on rivals in top four race

Goals from Sanchez and Mustafi set Gunners on their way

Strikes from Townsend and Tomkins not enough to salvage draw for Eagles

Arsenal had Alexis Sanchez to thank tonight, as the Chilean’s brace was enough for the Gunners to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at Selhurst Park.

The away side opened the scoring in the 25th minute, after a shot from Alexandre Lacazette saw the ball land at the feet of Shkodran Mustafi, who tapped the ball home to give his side the lead.

Wenger’s side were then pegged back in the 49th minute, after a shot from Andros Townsend gave Gunners ‘keeper Petr Cech no chance as the Eagles made the perfect start to the second half.

The north London side then went ahead through a fine strike from Sanchez, with the winger then doubling his side’s lead after a fine ball from Jack Wilshere let the forward through on goal, with Sanchez duly applying the finish to give his side a 3-1 lead.

Palace then found a goal just four minutes from time, as James Tomkins met a cross to guide his header home, however the home side couldn’t find an equaliser as the Gunners held on to secure all three points.

Player of the Match

There’s only one candidate for this accolade tonight

Arsenal’s star man Alexis Sanchez showed us exactly what he’s capable of this evening, with the forward’s goals being the difference between the two sides.

Sanchez’s second strike showed what he’s all about, as the Chilean’s fine first touch and finish allowed him to score what was the goal of the night.

This tweet sums up just how good the 29-year-old was this evening

Sanchez was different class. That is the player we want him to be. — Akers (@akersarsenal98) December 28, 2017

Stat of the Match

Sanchez absolutely thrives playing in London!

13 – Alexis Sanchez has had a hand in 13 goals in his last 15 Premier League London derbies (10 goals, 3 assists). Capitalised. pic.twitter.com/nwpXvGZSAd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 28, 2017

Player Ratings

Crystal Palace: Speroni 6, Kelly 6, Tomkins 7, Dann 6, Schlupp 7, Townsend 7, Cabaye 6, Milivojevic 7, Loftus-Cheek 6, Benteke 6, Zaha 6 / Subs: McArthur 6, Fosu-Mensah 6, Sako 6

Arsenal: Cech 6, Chambers 6, Mustafi 8, Koscielny 7, Bellerin 6, Xhaka 6, Wilshere 8, Kolasinac 6, Ozil 7, Sanchez 9, Lacazette 6 / Subs: Maitland-Niles 6, Coquelin 6

Reaction

It was all about two men tonight as Arsenal went level with Spurs in the table

Alexis by a mile. Wilshere was class but Sanchez will give Palace defenders some nightmares. — Daniel (@AmoArsenal) December 28, 2017

Alexis Sanchez and Jack Wilshere are magnicent footballers — ? (@FinnAFC) December 28, 2017

Nobody can tell me @JackWilshere isn't world class after that ball though, absolutely nobody — Pete (@Thiggsy) December 28, 2017

Our third goal gets better the more I see it. The Wilshere pass, the Sanchez control & finish. Sublime! #CPFCvAFC — Mr Fane (@tfane87) December 28, 2017