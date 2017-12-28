Barcelona set for ‘final phase’ of sealing transfer of £124m Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, next Wednesday could be crucial

Barcelona are edging closer to finally signing Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho

The final stage of negotiations are expected in the coming days

Coutinho was also pursued by Barcelona during the summer

Barcelona are reportedly about to enter into the ‘final phase’ of sealing the £124million transfer of Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, according to Sport.

The Brazilian playmaker was strongly targeted by Barcelona throughout the summer, with BBC Sport reporting that the Reds rejected three bids for their star player.

Coutinho is one of the top attacking midfield players in the world right now and looks a great potential fit at the Nou Camp, especially after the summer departure of Neymar.

Ousmane Dembele came in from Borussia Dortmund shortly after Neymar left for PSG, but the young Frenchman has struggled with injury and Coutinho could be an upgrade.

Sport claim Coutinho’s representatives are set to negotiate with Barca in the coming days and expect Wednesday the 3rd of January to be an important day in the talks.

It could be that the 25-year-old’s transfer to the Catalan giants is more or less finalised by that point, in what would no doubt be a big blow for Liverpool.

Still, the Merseyside giants seem prepared to spend as they look set to bring in a considerable fee for Coutinho, with BBC Sport reporting they spent £75million on Virgil van Dijk yesterday.

The Independent have previously linked Liverpool strongly with Thomas Lemar, who could be another fine January signing and ideal to fill the void left by Coutinho.