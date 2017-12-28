Man City could do battle with Chelsea in race for key Southampton stalwart

Man City boss Pep Guardiola wants defensive reinforcements in January

Chelsea also reportedly to be interested in Saints star

City also eyeing up move for West Brom defender Jonny Evans

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing up Southampton and England stalwart Ryan Bertrand.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who state that the Premier League table-toppers have maintained their interest in the England international after they failed to sign him in the summer, with the club also eyeing up West Brom defender Jonny Evans.

The Sun have reported in the past that Antonio Conte’s Chelsea are keeping tabs on Bertrand’s situation, so it seems as if the two sides could go to battle in the race to sign the Three Lions star should they up their interest in the 28-year-old.

Since arriving on the south coast from Chelsea in the summer of 2014, Bertrand has seen himself become one of the best left-backs in the Premier League.

In 125 appearances for the Saints, the England international has managed to muster up a record of six goals and 17 assists, a decent return for a defender.

Bertrand’s performances for Mauricio Pellegrino’s side haven’t gone unnoticed, as the player has been called up the England squad, with the player managing to make 19 appearances for the Three Lions in that time.

Bertrand’s defensive prowess and ability on the ball have seen some label the player as one of the best left backs in the Premier League.

Should both clubs up their interest in Bertrand, it’ll be interesting to see if either can pry the player away from hands of the Saints in next month’s window.