Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane holds talks over sealing ambitious transfer of Manchester City’s best player

The Real Madrid manager wants this world class Manchester City star

His form this season surely makes him a contender for PFA Player of the Year

Kevin De Bruyne is the player Zinedine Zidane has asked Florentino Perez for

READ MORE: Did Kevin De Bruyne troll Jose Mourinho and Manchester United after scoring vs Tottenham?

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly spoken to club president Florentino Perez about an ambitious transfer swoop for Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgium international has been one of the best players in Europe this season, and currently looks a strong contender to win PFA Player of the Year.

De Bruyne has been at the heart of some of City’s best performances this term, with his six goals and nine assists in the Premier League helping City to 18 consecutive wins that have taken them 15 points clear at the top of the table.

It is largely thanks to De Bruyne that City more or less have the title sewn up already, and Don Balon claim Zidane is now eager to work with the 26-year-old.

Real Madrid have a proud history of signing many of the world’s biggest names or ‘Galacticos’ as they are known in Spain.

De Bruyne would certainly fit that category but Don Balon suggest the transfer currently looks highly unlikely.

City’s strong financial situation and potential for huge success under Pep Guardiola surely mean there is both little reason for them to sell and little reason for the player himself to look to leave.