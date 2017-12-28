Man United and Arsenal joined by Italian giants in race for €25M-rated Brazilian ace

Player’s form has attracted interest fro whole host of clubs

Man United and Arsenal said to be keen on 20-year-old

Reports suggest played is valued at around €25M by Ajax

SEE MORE: Manchester United launch swap deal bid for £86m-rated star just days before January transfer window opens

Italian giants AC Milan have reportedly joined Man United and Arsenal in the race to sign Ajax ace David Neres.

This is according to Italian news outlet CalcioMercato, a story that was re-reported by the Daily Mail, who state that Milan, along with Man United and Arsenal, are interested in the 20-year-old Eredivise star.

The news outlet are also stating that the player is rated at around €25M, so it seems as if clubs will have to fork out a healthy sum should they want to sign the Brazilian.

Since making his move from Brazilian side Sao Paolo at the start of last season, Neres has managed to make a promising impact for the Dutch giants.

In 33 appearances for the Eredivise side so far, Neres has been able to contribute 11 goals and 15 assists, an impressive feat for a player of his age.

So far this campaign, Neres has scored eight and assisted 11 in just 16 league games for Ajax, a phenomenal record for a winger.

Neres’ impressive pace and dribbling ability has seen some label the 20-year-old as one of the most exciting wingers in the whole of Holland.

MORE: Man United and Arsenal transfer news

Should these sides up their interest in Neres’, it’ll be interesting to see who manages to secure the player’s signature ahead of the others.