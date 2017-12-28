Manchester United transfer target unhappy with current role at Real Madrid

Manchester United transfer boost as Marco Asensio wants to play more

The promising attacker hasn’t been a regular for Real Madrid this season

Asensio looks like he could be a great fit at Old Trafford right now

Manchester United transfer target Marco Asensio is reportedly unhappy with his lack of regular playing time at Real Madrid this season, according to sources in Spain.

The 21-year-old is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment, and enjoyed a fine second half of last season and a bright start to this campaign.

However, Asensio no longer looks like a top pick for manager Zinedine Zidane and is seemingly concerned about not playing often enough, according to Marca.

Diario Gol have recently linked Asensio with United, and it’s little surprise to see the Red Devils may be after a player of his type.

Jose Mourinho’s side have not looked at all convincing lately, with a defeat in the Manchester Derby followed by draws against Leicester City and Burnley surely ending their title hopes.

With the goals drying up for Romelu Lukaku of late, it seems clear the Belgian needs more help up front, with both more creativity in behind him and more players who can contribute goals from midfield.

Paul Pogba cannot do it all alone so an addition such as Asensio could be just the tonic for United to do better next season.

It just remains to be seen if he’d be willing to push for a Bernabeu exit to get the playing time he wants.