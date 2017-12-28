Manchester United launch swap deal bid for £86m-rated star just days before January transfer window opens

Manchester United have failed with a swap deal bid for Paulo Dybala

The Red Devils offered Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Juventus

Juve would rather just have a straight cash offer of £86million

Manchester United have reportedly made a bid for Paulo Dybala involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving to Juventus as part of the transfer, only to see it turned down.

The Argentina international is one of Europe’s most exciting forward players at the moment, but the Sun claim Juve have turned down United’s bid and want £86million for him.

Dybala looks like he could be a great fit at Old Trafford, and Ladbrokes released odds earlier today saying United were 5/4 favourites to beat Real Madrid and Barcelona to his signature.

Still, it seems they’ll need to try harder as Juventus don’t look ready to lose one of their best players easily.

The Sun claim United would have to pay the Italian giants £86m, which would be a close second behind Paul Pogba as the club’s highest transfer fee ever paid.

The French midfielder also moved to United from Juventus just over a year ago, and United fans got more than a little excited recently when the pair were seen Facetiming.

It remains to be seen if United will go as high as Juve supposedly want, but various other reports suggest an attacking player is high on Jose Mourinho’s agenda.

The Sun also linked Mourinho with talks over signing both Antoine Griezmann and Gareth Bale earlier this season.