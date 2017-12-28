Manchester United leapfrog Barcelona & Real Madrid as favourites for £133million transfer

Manchester United are the new favourites for Paulo Dybala

The Red Devils have been linked with the £133million-rated forward

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also thought to be admirers of his

Manchester United are the new favourites with bookies Ladbrokes to seal the transfer of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala ahead of the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Argentina international is one of Europe’s top attacking players at the moment and would undoubtedly make a fine purchase for any elite club side.

United haven’t looked at their best in attack lately, and Calciomercato (translated by the Express) have suggested United have now been told it will cost them £133million to bring in the player they want.

The Independent have also linked United, Barcelona and Real with Dybala, and Ladbrokes now suggest Old Trafford could be his most likely next destination.

United’s odds have been slashed to just 5/4 for Dybala’s next club, putting them ahead of Barca and Madrid, both with odds of 2/1 at the moment.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: ‘It looked as though Dybala was set for a move to Spain, but United now know how much they need to spend to land him, and it’s unlikely Mourinho will be put off by Juve’s asking price.’

A big-name attacking player must be high on Jose Mourinho’s list of priorities after his side’s recent struggles, with the Sun linking them this season with Tottenham goal machine Harry Kane, while another report from the Sun claims they’re after Antoine Griezmann and Gareth Bale.