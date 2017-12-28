“Seems an odd choice to me” – Arsenal fans surprised with Wenger’s decision to start England youngster

Arsenal take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this evening

Gunners currently sixth in the Premier League

Fans were surprised with Arsene Wenger’s decision to start young defender Callum Chambers

Arsenal take on London rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this evening, with some Gunners fans being surprised by Gunners boss Arsene Wenger’s decision to include youngster Callum Chambers in defence.

Chambers, who is starting his first Premier League game of the season tonight, is to be joined by Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny in defence for the north London side tonight.

Petr Cech has been selected as Wenger’s preferred number goalkeeper for the match, with Hector Bellerin, Jack Wilshere, Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac making up the Gunners’ midfield.

Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette have all been selected by Wenger to lead his side’s frontline this evening, as they look to close the gap on fourth placed Liverpool.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has chosen Christian Benteke to lead the line for the Eagles this evening, so it seems as if Chambers might have a hard time tonight should the Belgian star stick himself on him.

Before the game, some Gunners fans had their say on Wenger’s decision to start Chambers this evening.

Here are a few select tweets questioning the Frenchman’s decision to start the England youngster.

Chambers seems an odd choice to me, unless necessity dictates it, but otherwise I'm rather pleased with the starting XI — Eggsövereasy (@Charlie1Gun) December 28, 2017

Does Chambers still even know how to play football?? — Itumeleng (@TumzRC) December 28, 2017

Chambers? May Jesus be with us tonight https://t.co/MptStD3wbO — The Dark Knight (@ViwePotelwa) December 28, 2017

Chambers must have won the xmas raffle!!! ? — Andy (@AndyInYorks23) December 28, 2017

Calum chambers is playing Oh lord pic.twitter.com/wkHgddFFuF — Thabi ? (@Thabi_TopDecks) December 28, 2017