“By far England’s best midfielder” – Arsenal fans heap praise on Gunners ace following quality performance against Crystal Palace

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League this evening

Goals from Alexis Sanchez and Shokdran Mustafi set Gunners on their way

Fans took to social media to praise the performance of Jack Wilshere following the match

SEE MORE: Crystal Palace 2-3 Arsenal player ratings, stats and reaction: Sanchez double sees Gunners crank up pressure on rivals

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at Selhurst Park this evening as the north London side went level on points with rivals Tottenham.

The Gunners opened the scoring through a goal from German international Mustafi, who tapped home a rebound following Alexandre Lacazette’s left footed effort.

Crystal Palace levelled through winger Andros Townsend early in the second half, however the away side retook the lead through a fine strike from Sanchez.

The Chilean then bagged his second of the match, after a superb ball from Jack Wilshere put the forward through on goal, with Sanchez applying the finish to put his side 3-1 up.

Palace bagged a late goal through James Tomkins, however it wasn’t enough as Arsene Wenger’s side help on to secure all three points.

Following the match, fans were heaping praise on midfielder Wilshere following the England ace’s fantastic performance.

Here are a few select tweets from fans about Wilshere’s following the player’s performance today.

Wilshere is by far England’s best midfielder, what a talent — CT (@CharlieToulson5) December 28, 2017

Wilshere is England’s best midfielder. Stop being silly — LW. (@___LWilliams) December 28, 2017

Love jack Wilshere man, he's Arsenal through & through & he plays for the badge, give him a deal??? #SuperJack — Brad (@BradBurksfield) December 28, 2017

Wilshere stays fit we’re winning the World Cup — Guac Papi ? (@Yastafarii) December 28, 2017

Class Wilshere. Best we’ve got by a country mile #baller — Matthew Trow (@MattTrow11) December 28, 2017

Have to admit as well that Wilshere was MOTM.. If he continues this form they might actually be play him ahead of Henderson at the World Cup — ~•Declan•~ (@Decbo_CPFC) December 28, 2017

Jack Wilshere ran the show tonight. Best English midfielder in the prem. — Matt Cole (@mjcoley9) December 28, 2017