“By far England’s best midfielder” – Arsenal fans heap praise on Gunners ace following quality performance against Crystal Palace

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at Selhurst Park this evening as the north London side went level on points with rivals Tottenham.

The Gunners opened the scoring through a goal from German international Mustafi, who tapped home a rebound following Alexandre Lacazette’s left footed effort.

Crystal Palace levelled through winger Andros Townsend early in the second half, however the away side retook the lead through a fine strike from Sanchez.

The Chilean then bagged his second of the match, after a superb ball from Jack Wilshere put the forward through on goal, with Sanchez applying the finish to put his side 3-1 up.

Palace bagged a late goal through James Tomkins, however it wasn’t enough as Arsene Wenger’s side help on to secure all three points.

Following the match, fans were heaping praise on midfielder Wilshere following the England ace’s fantastic performance.

Here are a few select tweets from fans about Wilshere’s following the player’s performance today.

