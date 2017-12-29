“I hope the deal gets done” – Arsenal ace eager to sign extension with club following Crystal Palace victory

Player impressed fans with performance against Eagles

Star spoke about contract situation with club following match

Midfielder said he “hopes the deal gets done”

Arsenal have been given a boost regarding the future of midfielder Jack Wilshere after the player admitted that he hopes the get a new deal with the club signed.

This is according to the Sun, who state that the England international is out-of-contract at the end of the season, and that the player himself wants to sign an extension with the north London side.

Speaking about his future with the club after the match, Wilshere said ““I spoke to the boss and he said he would speak to me, so lets see. I hope the deal gets done.”

Wilshere showed fans exactly what he’s capable of in his side’s 3-2 over Crystal Palace on Thursday, with the midfielder controlling the game from start for finish for the away side.

The England ace’s passing was on point at Selhurst Park, with the player’s assist for Sanchez’s second strike being one of the best pieces of play on the night.

It was the first time in four years Wilshere had started four Premier League games in a row, something that may be a sign that the midfielder may be back for good.

Since his first team debut for the Gunner in 2008, Wilshere has missed a total of 157 games, an injury record he’ll want to put behind him.

Should Arsenal tie down Wilshere to a new deal, it’ll be interesting to see how the 25-year-old’s career furthers on from here.