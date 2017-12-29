Liverpool open negotiations with Bundesliga side as club look to seal permanent transfer of 21-goal ace

Player is currently on loan at Bundesliga side from Liverpool

Club have reportedly opened talks with Klopp’s side regarding transfer of forward

Star has only scored four times so far this league campaign

SEE MORE: Liverpool suffer bitter setback as key ace expected to be sidelined until February

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg over the permanent transfer of Belgian forward Divock Origi.

This is according to ESPN, who report that the German side, who currently have the forward on loan from Jurgen Klopp’s side, have opened negotiations with the Premier League side about possibly signing the player on a permanent basis.

Since arriving in Liverpool from French side Lille in 2015, Origi is yet to set the world alight.

In 77 games for the Reds, the Belgian international only managed to score 21 times and assist seven times, a fairly decent record considering the player’s young age.

For Wolfsburg, Origi has failed to hit the ground running, as the player has only managed to score four times since his move from Liverpool in the summer.

Origi has often been deployed as a centre forward throughout his career, however the player has sometimes been used as a winger when needed to.

MORE: Liverpool transfer news

Should Origi end up making his loan move a permanent one, it’ll be interesting to see if Liverpool decision to let the player go comes back to bite them some time in the future.